‘How many more pages?’ Queen’s private journal tells of ‘boredom’ at father’s coronation





The Queen was “bored” during her own father’s coronation in Westminster Abbey, according to her own private journals. The astonishing detail was revealed in Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, a 75-minute archive documentary which aired on the BBC on Sunday evening. In one section of the documentary, covering the moment her father King George VI was crowned, the young Elizabeth admitted she was “bored” by the lengthy ceremony.

George VI ascended the throne upon the abdication of his brother, Edward VIII, on 11 December 1936. In her private journals describing the event, the future Queen wrote: “I thought it all very, very wonderful and I expect the Abbey did, too, as Papa was crowned.” However, she then added: “At the end, the service got rather boring as it was all prayers. “Granny and I were looking to see how many pages there were to the end.” JUST IN: Meghan’s recent appearances spark claims that Sussexes are in trouble

She noted: “At the bottom of the page, it said ‘finis,’ we both smiled at each other and turned back to the service.” In the BBC documentary, a young Elizabeth can be seen sitting in Westminster Abbey next to her grandmother, the dowager Queen Mary. She was also seated next to her only sister, Margaret. She added: “There are long periods when life seems a small, dull row, and then suddenly we are caught up in some great event that gives us a glimpse of the solid and durable foundations of our existence.”

The documentary was a collaboration between Buckingham Palace and the BBC ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In her final narration in the documentary, the Queen again paid a moving tribute to her father, saying: “Throughout my life, I have sought to follow my father’s example and serve you the best I can.” The introduction of the documentary, narrated by Queen Elizabeth II herself, explained that the family had a love of filming their life, and it was this footage which would be shared. The documentary showed the life of the Queen through her own eyes and those of her family, from her time as a young princess, through her wedding day to Prince Philip and beyond.