ITV presenter Bob Hall dies as friends and fans pay tribute to sports presenter

Veteran ITV presenter, Bob Hall, has passed away in his mid-70s, it has been announced. Bob was thought to have died suddenly, but his cause of death is yet to be announced.

Bob enjoyed a long career in British television, appearing on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme, hosted by Jeff Stelling, and he was a match reporter on Gillette Soccer Saturday.

He joined Central’s sports team in 1981, and was a familiar face, covering rugby for Yorkshire and Granada stations. TV star Bob also presented on Sky Sports to present on Soccer Saturday.

Tributes have pouring in from Bob's shocked friends, fans and former colleagues.







Fellow presenter, Gary Newbon said: “It’s a huge shock, we’re all stunned. As a presenter, Bob was a really solid, safe pair of hands, very professional, a good presenter. He never let you down. He was a good operator and a good professional.”

Another presenter, Bob Warman said: "I remember Bob with great fondness. He was truly a very, very fine broadcaster. He was a tremendous ad-libber.









“He could fill space and time and get you out of any tricky situation. His memory was fantastic.

“He was terrific. His detail, memory and recall used to astonish me. He was a wonderful man to have on your side. You could alway rely on Bob.”

Nick Owen, another veteran sports presenter wrote on Twitter: “Shocking news about former ITV colleague Bob Hall. Terribly sad. RIP Bob”.

Black Country radio, for which Bob once presented, also paid tribute to Bob, Tweeting: “We’re sad to hear the news that veteran @ITVCentral presenter, Bob Hall has passed away. Bob presented our #AskTheLeader events for @dudleymbc before the Covid pandemic and was a brilliant broadcaster and lovely man. He’ll be missed”.

A fan wrote on Twitter: "Sad news if you're of a certain age! Former Central television sports presenter and, up until this season, a match reporter on Gillette Soccer Saturday, Bob Hall has sadly passed away."









Another wrote: ”Such sad news. My tribute to the legendary Bob Hall. My thoughts are with those who love him. Rest well Bob”.

Rick Wakeman CBE, wrote on Twitter: I have just learned of the passing of Bob Hall, a friend and great TV presenter of both news and sport. He was the MC at many charity events on the Isle of Man for me and always a true gentleman . I’m losing too many friends.

Bob leaves behind three children.

