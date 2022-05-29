Lewis Hamilton reacts to eighth place finish at Monaco GP as struggles continue

Lewis Hamilton moaned about his eighth place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix after rain showers ‘didn’t work’ for the team’s strategy. The seven-time champion had prayed for rain before the showpiece event but failed to make any inroads after being stuck behind both Alpine drivers at different stages of the race.

He said: “I might have been able to, I don’t know, honestly I haven’t seen what was possible. But it definitely didn’t help being stuck behind them both.

“I didn’t find it frustrating. It’s what you expect here in Monaco. I knew once I’d qualified behind one of them it was going to be something like that. I was hoping the rain would open up some opportunities but it didn’t work this weekend.

“You live and you learn and move on.”