Love Island ‘signs real charmer Zach Hartman’ who works as a model

Love Island has signed a model named Zach Hartman for the new series, it has been reported.

The new series is set to be back on screens in just a few days now, and details of the new cast are slowly being revealed.

Zach is 22 years old, and it’s believed he’ll take a break from his job to appear on the hit ITV show.

Zach already has an impressive following on Instagram, of over 47,000 followers.









OK! has contact ITV for comment

The model details himself as a boxer and DJ too, in his social media bio.

Zach can be found posting model snaps on his Instagram page, and his feed shows he has a love of travelling too.

In one snap, the potential Love Islander poses under a shower topless displaying his chiselled physique while taking a shower in a forest canopy.









An insider shared with The Sun: “Zach is really good-looking and is a real charmer when it comes to the ladies.

“But he has a heart too. He used to carry a bit of extra weight when he was younger but he hit the gym and trimmed down after cleaning up his diet.”

It comes after it was revealed the reality show has signed its first ever deaf contestant, as reported by The Sun.







Model Natasha Ghouri is said to be set to step into villa.

A source told the publication: “Everyone is really excited about having Natasha on the show. It’s something really positive for youngsters to see. She looks amazing in a bikini, has a great bubbly personality and just happens to be deaf.

“She wears a cochlear implant which helps with her hearing loss.”

An ITV spokesperson told OK!: “Any rumours around the Love Island 2022 cast are just speculation.”







Natasha, 23, featured in an earring campaign for ASOS last year and modelled with her cochlear implant, which is a type of hearing implant.

The campaign went viral and Natasha took to her social media to share images from the shoot and told fans she “was proud to represent my community.”

She wrote: “MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW. It may just be an ear but it means so much more – like what @rnid_uk said representation matters, and I’m b***dy proud to represent my community.”

She went on: “Biggest love to @asos for welcoming me in and breaking boundaries as this will really help and inspire people out there. Big shoutout to @mmodelsmanagement @xmrsmaddielx for just being amazing! Love you all.”

