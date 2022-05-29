Macron and Scholz slammed for Putin appeasement as Russian state TV delights in NATO split

Russian state TV hosts boasted their strategy of “divide and conquer” was working as several Western leaders were accused of appeasing Vladimir Putin. Earlier today, neighbouring Baltic politicians lashed out at French and German leaders for talking directly with Vladimir Putin. Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz spoke to President Putin by phone for 80 minutes.

Figures on Russian state TV delighted in the news, as a growing number of US and EU officials appear to appease President Putin by urging Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

Evgeny Popov, a host of state-run channel Russia-1, cited former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger for saying Ukraine should hand over territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

Alexei Zhuravlyov, a State Duma member, mocked these claims, saying the calls for compromise and appeasement showed Moscow was winning the war.

He said: “If you think you can offer us something so we feel satisfied and stop, that won’t happen.

“We started a special operation with one goal – look at our security guarantees.”

