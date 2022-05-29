Marvel MMO leaks look like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

A bunch of images seemingly from the recently cancelled Marvel MMORPG have appeared online, thanks to an artist who worked on the project – and these Marvel MMO leaks make the superhero game seem inspired by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie.

In November 2021, Enad Global 7 announced that it had a Marvel Comics MMO game in production from the team behind DC Universe Online – Dimension Ink and Daybreak. Earlier this week, however, the company confirmed that it had cancelled its development to focus on DCUO and Lord of the Rings Online, which it also runs.

The project hadn’t yielded any screenshots, but now artist Ramiro Galan has posted a number of images on their ArtStation from “a cancelled Marvel MMO title”. We can’t be certain that these are from the Daybreak Marvel game, but Galan – who has worked with Marvel and Disney before, as well as on games such as Halo 5 and PUBG – says that the game’s look was designed to “pay homage” to the vibrant, colourful style of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.

Given that this movie only came out in 2018, this Marvel MMO must have been in development in the last few years – which lines up with the Daybreak game, in any case. By the looks of it, the MMO was similar to DC Universe Online in that players had to create a new hero to run around the Marvel universe, rather than play as established heroes like Spider-Man or Captain America.

Of course, now that it’s cancelled we’ll never know for sure. Fortunately, there are more than a few Marvel games on the horizon, including strategy game Marvel Midnight Suns later this year from the creators of XCOM and Civilization.