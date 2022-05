Meet nine adorable RSPCA dogs waiting years for a home

Newport: RSPCA share story of rescued crossbreed dog

Eric and volunteer Gabriela who works with him at RSPCA Birmingham

Dutch herder Eric has seen his whole family adopted but is still waiting for his perfect match. More than three million households bought a pet in the first year of the pandemic alone, statistics show, but many more remain in desperate need of a loving home. Some dogs in RSPCA care, like Eric, who has been without a home for 971 days, take significant periods of time to be rehomed due to health problems, behavioural challenges, or long-running investigations.

Kelly Legg, from RSPCA Birmingham where Eric has been living after being rescued in the West Midlands, said: “Eric has spent almost his entire life in our care and all he knows is life here with us. “Because he’s been with us for so long, he has missed out on a lot of ‘real life’ and we’ve really struggled to find the right match for him.”He really is the most loyal lad once he gets to know you. He’s extremely clever and needs to have his brain challenged, but he needs time to adjust to new people and build up a bond with them too. “The RSPCA says a rural home would be best for Eric who, though nervous at times, is full of energy. Here are another eight pooches the RSPCA is desperate to re-home:

Scout the lurcher

Scout – in a shelter for 940 days This sweet lurcher has been in the care of Bath Dogs & Cats Home since November 2019. The eight-year-old dog was found by an RSPCA Inspector. Chief Executive at the home, Rachel Jones, said: “He is a lovely older boy. The team here love him but he just hasn’t found a home yet. “He is shy so he’s looking for a quiet home, obviously with lots of love. It does take time for Scout to get to know new people so that can make it harder for him sometimes. “Once he knows you and trusts you, he is lovely.”

Snowy has anxiety around other dogs

Snowy – in a shelter for 544 days Staff at RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre can’t understand why this bouncy Staffordshire bull terrier hasn’t met her match after 16 months in kennels. Ms Legg said: “Snowy loves a fuss and has lots of energy so she’ll need someone who can keep up with her. She absolutely loves to play but be warned: soft toys don’t last long around her.” “It’s really important that Snowy’s new owners understand how important it is to adhere to these rules and, sadly, we think the muzzle is putting potential adopters off.” Snowy loves going for long walks and playing tug. She’d like an adult-only home ideally, or a family home with older children who are confident around dogs, and she needs to be the only pet. Her adopters will need to have an enclosed, secure garden.

Two potential adoptions of Charlie fell through

Charlie – in a shelter for 513 days Charlie has been waiting for a new home since he and 44 other dogs were rescued from a rundown barn in Ceredigion, west Wales, January 2021. The five-year-old crossbreed has since become Newport RSPCA’s longest-stay dog despite “coming out of his shell”. Kathryn Logan, deputy manager there, said: “For the first few weeks he wouldn’t move from the corner of his kennel, and it was only when he began to trust his carers and feel more at ease that he would place his chin on our hand. It wasn’t until four months later that he was confident enough to take his first steps outside the kennel.” Now Charlie likes to roll around in the grass, long walks and plenty of attention. His sociable nature means he would really benefit from living with another calm and confident male dog, or neutered female.

Bandit is still hunting for a home

Bandit – in a shelter for 513 days This nervous eight-year-old lurcher is still hunting for a home after being rescued in County Durham. He doesn’t like to be touched but RSPCA hopes he’ll come out of his shell soon. Emma Cosby, who takes care of the pooch, said: “Bandit really struggled and didn’t even like to be touched. It took us a lot of time and patience to gradually introduce him to different people and how to be handled positively but now he’s built some wonderful bonds with the team here. “We understand that he’s nervous and he’ll need committed owners who are willing to come and meet him multiple times before taking him home. But we fear that people are being put off from applying for him because of his muzzle and the misunderstanding around their use.”

Bandit would like to be the only pet in his new home and cannot live with children.

Dotty was kept locked in a bedroom

Dotty – in a shelter for 333 days This Staffordshire bull terrier was taken in by the RSPCA in July 2021 after being rescued underweight and suffering from a skin condition. She’d been kept locked in a bedroom with little socialisation at an address in Dorset. Now aged eight, Dotty is desperate for a new home where she’ll be the only pet and will have access to a private, secure garden. The pooch can be reactive when out and about so she needs to wear a muzzle and will need to go for walks in quiet, rural locations.

Joe and Zac were rescued last year after living outside

Joe and Zac – in a shelter for 424 days This pair of Alaskan Malamutes have been waiting for one year to find their forever home together. Six-year-old Joe and eight-year-old Zac were rescued in April 2021 by officers as part of a large group of dogs who’d been living outside. They were filthy, had matted coats and would not interact with people. The dogs, now at the Birmingham Care Centre, need a patient owner who is willing to take them on as a pair.

Hades is very loving, loyal and affectionate