Meghan offers huge olive branch to finally ‘END’ rift with Thomas Markle after stroke





The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly reached out to the 77-year-old after he was admitted to hospital following a stroke that left him unable to speak. Meghan is said to be “concerned” despite the pair being estranged since her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding four years ago.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror: “Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. “She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved.” But Meghan reportedly fears that contacting her father will mean communication with her half-sister Samantha Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. Our source said: “Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas.

“If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. “It won’t involve Netflix, it won’t involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi.” It comes just days before Meghan and Prince Harry return from the US to Britain to join members of the Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meghan has been estranged from the former lighting director, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, since he was caught staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her and Harry’s 2018 wedding. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s UK popularity hits the floor – new poll

Mr Markle has now been discharged and promply sent a message to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee. The message, reported by the Mail on Sunday, which he wrote on a whiteboard with a felt-tip pen, said: “I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. “I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years.” During an interview with GB News last month, Mr Markle said he was looking forward to travelling to Britain for the Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. “I’m going to show my respect for the Queen and I’m going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the royals. “We admire them and we want them to know that’s how we feel about them and that’s how we feel about England.” Express.co.uk has contacted representatives for the Sussexes for comment.