Midsomer Murders star admits it ‘wasn’t easy’ being John Nettle’s on-screen wife

Midsomer Murders fans were in for a treat as a special anniversary episode was released on Sunday evening. Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem gave fanatics a unique insight into the show as many of the cast shared their favourite episodes and how they got involved in the long-running ITV drama. Jane Wymark, who played Joyce Barnaby, the wife of DCI Tom Barnaby (played by John Nettles), opened up about starring in the show for 14 years and how her character developed.

Jane starred in 81 episodes, and as the show progressed, she often found herself in a spot of bother, despite being a voice of reason and a well-natured character.

During the one hour special, she said: “Believe you me, it’s not easy playing the nicest woman in the world.”

Joyce was initially there to help give Tom a sense of normalcy and escapism from his troubled job.

Notorious for her bad cooking, she soon weighed in on her husband’s cases and offered a fresh set of eyes.

