MrBeast Recalls ‘Frosty’ Call of Duty Mission To Describe a Fan’s Luck in His Latest Video

MrBeast is known for his amazing content and insane videos on his channel. For the past few years, he’s coming up with some really weird yet entertaining clips that end up making the viewers drop their jaws. This time, too, the popular social media celebrity did something similar.

YouTuber MrBeast recently uploaded a video in which he, along with his friend, reacted to some of the most luckiest people in the world who, somehow, escaped dangerous outcomes. However, what’s fascinating to witness in this clip was that while giving reaction to one of the incidents, they came across a scene, reminding them of a famous Call of Duty game mission.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’s ice mission makes a brief cameo in MrBeast’s video!

It may sound totally unbelievable at first but it did happen during Jimmy’s reactions to the most insane narrow escapes.

Apparently, MrBeast and his friend were having a good time while reacting to some of the luckiest people. The clip shows various instances of a few individuals ending up not getting hurt, despite facing a fatal situation. For example, in one of the sequences, a man manages to catch a flying phone while having a rollercoaster ride. But that’s not the only astonishing moment in the entire video.

Moving further, MrBeast comes across a brief clip showing a man engaging in ice climbing. He can be seen wearing spikes while not having any solid safety gear, posing a great threat to his life. But this individual manages to survive out of sheer luck.

However, this ice climbing scene hit MrBeast’s friend in a different way as he recalled he had seen this exact sequence before in a video game. Well, it was none other than the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Those who can remember, there’s an exact moment in the title, similar to the clip above, occurring during the ice mission.

All things considered, this reference was quite amazing to witness, especially when connected to a random, real-life video. This just proves that sometimes coincidences do happen while giving a feeling of déjà vu. The same is the case with the video and the aforementioned Call of Duty entry.

In other news, MrBeast is fast approaching towards the figure of 100 million YouTube subscribers on his channel. So far, PewDiePie is the only individual who has accomplished this milestone.

What are your predictions for Jimmy Donaldson? Do you think he will go beyond 100 million members before the end of this year? Don’t forget to share your reactions. Let us know in the comments.

