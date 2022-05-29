Categories
MUHS boys' tennis team downs U-32 ahead of playoffs – Addison Independent


TIGER NO. 2 KELLAN Bartlett rips a shot during his match on May 25. Bartlett lost in a tiebreaker, but the Tigers coasted over visiting U-32, 6-1.
Independent photo/Steve James

MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Union High School boys’ tennis team breezed to a win in its final regular season match on Wednesday, defeating U-32 and finishing with a record of 10-1.

Unofficially the Tigers appear to have earned the No. 3 seed in Division I behind two undefeated teams, Burlington and St. Johnsbury. The Vermont Principals’ Association will make pairings official on Monday.

Several Tigers also participated in the boys’ individual tournament at Burlington’s Leddy Park later in the week.

TIGER NO. 1 DOUBLES player Lewis Suchomel stretches to hit a forehand during a match against U-32 on May 25. He and partner Brian Newton coasted to a straight-set victory in the Tigers’ 6-1 win.
Independent photo/Steve James

Tiger No. 1 Clyde Malhotra won his first-round match on Thursday, defeating CVU’s Ziggy Babbott 6-0, 6-4. But on Friday South Burlington’s Sriram Sethuraman defeated Malhotra in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-3.

Two other Tiger singles players were eliminated on Thursday. CVU’s Charlie Mjaanes knocked out Kellan Bartlett 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (9). St. Johnsbury’s Frederik Heineking ousted Aidan Chance, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play in Burlington, the Tiger team of Lewis Suchomel and Brian Newton defeated Seissen/Labrie of Colchester in their first match, 6-0, 6-2, but fell to Naylor/Taggard of Brattleboro, 7-5, 6-1, in the second round.

The second Tiger doubles team of Iver Anderson and Jackson Murray defeated Arrington/Allen of Burr & Burton in its opening match, but lost to Fitzgerald/Towle of Colchester in a tiebreaker in the next round, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8).

TIGER NO. 1 DOUBLES player Brian Newton makes a forehand return as partner Lewis Suchomel stays ready for action during the team’s comfortable win over U-32’s top doubles team on May 25.
Independent photo/Steve James

REGULAR SEASON

On May 25 the Tiger closed out their regular season with a 6-1 victory over visiting U-32. The results were:

  • No. 1 singles Malhotra (MUHS) defeated Kayl Humka (U-32) 6-4, 6-4.
  • No. 2 singles Tzevi Schvartz (U-32) defeated Bartlett (MUHS) 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
  • No. 3 singles Murray (MUHS) defeated Rory Mclane (U-32) 6-2, 6-1.
  • No. 4 singles Anderson (MUHS) defeated Sean Butler (U-32) 6-0, 6-2.
  • No. 5 singles Avery Hamilton (MUHS) defeated Hughes Gilbert (U-32) 6-0, 6-0.
  • No. 1 doubles Suchomel/Newton (MUHS) defeated Phinneas Low/Sam Clark (U-32) 6-1, 6-0.
  • No. 2 doubles MUHS won by forfeit.
    TIGER NO. 1 SINGLES player Clyde Malhotra lines up a backhand during his straight-set victory over his U-32 counterpart on May 25. The Tigers defeated U-32, 6-1, to finish the regular season at 10-1. Independent photo/Steve James

 



