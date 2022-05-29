MUHS boys’ tennis team downs U-32 ahead of playoffs – Addison Independent

TIGER NO. 2 KELLAN Bartlett rips a shot during his match on May 25. Bartlett lost in a tiebreaker, but the Tigers coasted over visiting U-32, 6-1. Independent photo/Steve James

MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Union High School boys’ tennis team breezed to a win in its final regular season match on Wednesday, defeating U-32 and finishing with a record of 10-1.

Unofficially the Tigers appear to have earned the No. 3 seed in Division I behind two undefeated teams, Burlington and St. Johnsbury. The Vermont Principals’ Association will make pairings official on Monday.

Several Tigers also participated in the boys’ individual tournament at Burlington’s Leddy Park later in the week.

Tiger No. 1 Clyde Malhotra won his first-round match on Thursday, defeating CVU’s Ziggy Babbott 6-0, 6-4. But on Friday South Burlington’s Sriram Sethuraman defeated Malhotra in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-3.

Two other Tiger singles players were eliminated on Thursday. CVU’s Charlie Mjaanes knocked out Kellan Bartlett 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (9). St. Johnsbury’s Frederik Heineking ousted Aidan Chance, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play in Burlington, the Tiger team of Lewis Suchomel and Brian Newton defeated Seissen/Labrie of Colchester in their first match, 6-0, 6-2, but fell to Naylor/Taggard of Brattleboro, 7-5, 6-1, in the second round.

The second Tiger doubles team of Iver Anderson and Jackson Murray defeated Arrington/Allen of Burr & Burton in its opening match, but lost to Fitzgerald/Towle of Colchester in a tiebreaker in the next round, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8).

REGULAR SEASON

On May 25 the Tiger closed out their regular season with a 6-1 victory over visiting U-32. The results were: