NASCAR at Charlotte live race updates, results, highlights from Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson has to feel confident heading into Sunday’s Cup Series race.
Larson has won back-to-back races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600 in May 2021 and the Bank of America ROVAL 400 in October.
But a few other drivers have to be feeling confident about their chances, as well. Martin Truex Jr., who is still looking for his first win in the 2022 season, won the 600-mile race in 2016 and 2019. He and Kevin Harvick (2011, 2013) are the only active drivers to have won the Coca-Cola 600 multiple times.
The Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights for NASCAR’s race at Charlotte on Sunday night. Follow for complete results from the Coca-Cola 600. All times Eastern.
NASCAR at Charlotte live updates, highlights from Coca-Cola 600
6:58 p.m.: Kyle Busch got loose and spun after Suarez passed him for the lead. Caution flag is out.
6:57 p.m.: Suarez has now passed Wallace for second, as Kyle Busch continues to lead the race. Suarez is trying to make a run at Busch on the 46th lap from the inside.
6:54 p.m.: There’s the restart, and Kyle Busch and Wallace battle it out side-by-side to lead on the 39th lap.
6:51 p.m.: Larson has to move to the rear for a penalty on pit road.
6:49 p.m.: Hamlin, Byron, Suarez, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman are the first five drivers off pit road, but several of the leaders remained out on the course, including Kyle Busch and Wallace.
6:47 p.m.: Another caution, this one on the 32nd lap after Josh Bilicki spins out.
6:42 p.m.: Kyle Larson began Sunday’s race in the 36th position. He’s already climbed up to No. 13.
6:41 p.m.: Preece is out of the race.
6:40 p.m.: The race is back to green on the 23rd lap.
6:38 p.m.: Ryan Blaney and Truex Jr. both called for speeding on pit road.
6:36 p.m.: Most of the drivers take the pit road stop on the 20th lap. Busch, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Hamlin and Daniel Suarez are the first five off pit road.
6:34 p.m.: First caution flag of the race coming out on the 18th lap after Ryan Preece gets spun. Chris Buescher and Noah Gragson collide with him.
6:33 p.m.: Toyotas were expected to drive well in this race, and so far, they are living up to that. Kyle Busch and Wallace are riding first and second, Hamlin is in fifth, Christopher Bell, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are seventh, eighth and ninth through 16 laps.
6:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch has taken the lead from Hamlin on the 10th lap.
6:28 p.m.: Hamlin was able to clear Kurt Busch on the fourth lap and take a car length’s lead, and on the seventh lap, Kyle Busch passed his brother for second. Bubba Wallace has also risen up, moving all the way up to third to also pass Kurt Busch after starting the race in seventh.
6:25 p.m.: Hamlin finishes the first lap in the lead by a one-hundredth of a second, as he and Kurt Busch continue to race side-by-side, Hamlin on the outside and Busch running from the bottom.
6:24 p.m.: The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 is officially underway as the green flag is waved, and Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin start the race off riding neck-and-neck at the front.
6:12 p.m.: Engines fired in Charlotte.
6:03 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway, starting with the invocation, the playing of Amazing Grace and 21-gun salute.
NASCAR start time
- Race: Coca-Cola 600
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- Start time: 6 p.m. ET
Sunday’s race has a listed start time of 6 p.m. ET, but the green flag is scheduled to be waved at 6:18 p.m. ET following prerace ceremonies.
What channel is NASCAR on today?
- TV channel: Fox | TSN1 (Canada) | TSN5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV
Sunday’s Cup Series race will be carried by Fox in the U.S., and TSN1 and TSN5 in Canada.
Mike Joy will call the lap-by-lap action with Clint Bowyer providing analysis in the booth. Jamie McMurray will join them in the booth as a guest analyst for the race.
Viewers hoping to stream the race can find it on Fox Sports Go or on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
NASCAR lineup at Charlotte
Here is the complete starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte.
|Starting pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Kurt Busch
|45
|23XI Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Harrison Burton
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|19
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|20
|Justin Haley
|31
|Kaulig Racing
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|23
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|24
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|26
|Ryan Preece
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|27
|Noah Gragson
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Kaz Grala
|78
|The Money Team Racing
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|36
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|37
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
