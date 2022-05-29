Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 29, 2022

Netflix has more than a few interesting offerings during this Memorial Day weekend. The biggest is arguably Stranger Things, which dropped the first part of its long-awaited fourth season and has critics agreeing about just how strong it is . And on the cinema side of things, a classic Tom Cruise flick (you can probably guess it) has dominated the trending list. Still, there have been other moves on both lists this weekend. And you may be surprised to learn what’s held steady and what’s shifted. So without further ado, let’s jump in and see what’s trending on the streaming service today:

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – May 29, 2022

If you guessed Top Gun as the Tom Cruise movie that’s currently trending, then you’d be correct! The flick currently remains at #1 and is likely being helped by the fact that Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters this weekend (and is heading towards a massive opening weekend ). The rom-com A Perfect Pairing follows it in second place – a position it held on Saturday. Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year, which features a tribute to Britney Spears , is also still holding onto third, while the “ridiculously good” Jackass 4.5 continues to sit in fourth place. Finally, Ben is Back, which stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, has managed to hold onto the #5 spot.