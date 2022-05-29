Categories
‘Precarious’ Scottish MPs restarting no-deal Brexit contingency plans over trade war fears


Reacting to the announcement, Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s negotiator, said if the UK acted unilaterally, the bloc “will need to respond with all measures at its disposal”.

EU chiefs have hinted that the other post-Brexit accords between the UK and the EU – the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the Withdrawal Agreement – could come under threat were the Protocol to be disregarded.

Amid this row, there are concerns that businesses recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the inflationary pressures and supply issues it had sparked, could be hit further by a potential trade war.

In Scotland, there are concerns that Brussels could impose tariffs on British seafood and agricultural products – which make up a large part of the economy.



Aleks Phillips

Aleks Phillips is a news reporter for Express.co.uk, having previously worked for trade publication Chemist and Druggist, and the Jewish Chronicle. He studied philosophy at the University of Cambridge.

