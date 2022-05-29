Rafael Nadal sets up Novak Djokovic French Open rematch with thrilling Auger-Aliassime win

Rafael Nadal narrowly avoided defeat at the French Open as he battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime for a 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory after four hours and 21 minutes. The 13-time champion in Paris will now face a rematch with his biggest rival Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final after the world No 1 beat him in last year’s semi-final – the most recent of their 58 meetings.

It was a significant match for the Nadal family, as it was the world No 5’s first meeting with Auger-Aliassime since the Canadian started working with his former coach and uncle Toni. The 61-year-old chose to snub both players’ camps and instead sat in the front row of the presidential area for the match, though had gone against his own player and shared his hope for his nephew to win before the match.

Nadal was the first player to set up break point chances in the match but the ninth seed saved all three to hold for 2-1, before breaking the 13-time French Open champion himself. The world No 5 was once again unable to convert three more break points on the Auger-Aliassime serve and was suddenly in more trouble as he led 40-30 on his serve before finding himself break point down to his opponent, dumping a backhand in the net to gift Auger-Aliassime another break to serve for the first set at 5-1.

Nadal wasn’t ready to give up just yet, as he went 30-40 up and a double-fault from his uncle’s new charge gave him the break back and kept him alive in the set at 2-5. The 13-time champion was able to hold and force Auger-Aliassime to attempt to serve for the set again but this time the Canadian closed it out 6-3 in 57 minutes, marking the Spaniard’s first set dropped in the tournament.

