‘Regal’ Princess Charlene steps out in ‘back to front’ blue jumpsuit for Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene showed her support at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race in Monaco today. The royal attended wearing a pale blue jumpsuit, which seemed to have a “back to front” collar. Princess Charlene held hands with her daughter, Princess Gabriella who wore a gorgeous floral dress, while Prince Albert posed for photographs in an F1 car alongside Prince Jacques.
Princess Charlene’s jumpsuit is believed to be by Terrence Bray, and is custom made according to royal fashion fans.
It was in a pale blue shade, and featured wide-leg trousers, a cinched in waist, and cuffed long sleeves.
The collar appeared to be back to front.
On her feet were a pair of Dolce & Gabanna pumps.
Princess Charlene wore her short bleached blonde hair in a tousled style, and opted for pretty diamond stud earrings.
Princess Gabriella, on the other hand, wore a short-sleeved smock dress, in a bold floral print.
The exact dress is the floral cotton poplin designed by Dolce & Gabbana Kids.
It is currently available online, with prices starting from £525 depending on the size chosen.
The dress’ style details reveal: “Dress them for garden parties in this tiered dress from Dolce & Gabbana Kids.
“It’s made from crisp cotton poplin and printed with delightful wisteria, hydrangea, poppy and bluebell bouquets.”
Royal fans commented on Princess Charlene’s appearance.
One tweeted: “Princess Charlene looking absolutely beautiful, stylish, grand at the #MonacoGP.”
Another said: “Princess Charlene looks beautiful and elegant in that blue.”
“Princess Charlene – her outfit is amazing. I want it. #MonacoGP @F1,” a third wrote.
Someone else added: “Princess Charlene looks so regal.”
