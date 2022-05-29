‘Regal’ Princess Charlene steps out in ‘back to front’ blue jumpsuit for Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene showed her support at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race in Monaco today. The royal attended wearing a pale blue jumpsuit, which seemed to have a “back to front” collar. Princess Charlene held hands with her daughter, Princess Gabriella who wore a gorgeous floral dress, while Prince Albert posed for photographs in an F1 car alongside Prince Jacques.

Princess Charlene’s jumpsuit is believed to be by Terrence Bray, and is custom made according to royal fashion fans.

It was in a pale blue shade, and featured wide-leg trousers, a cinched in waist, and cuffed long sleeves.

The collar appeared to be back to front.

On her feet were a pair of Dolce & Gabanna pumps.

Princess Charlene wore her short bleached blonde hair in a tousled style, and opted for pretty diamond stud earrings.

