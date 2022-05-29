Ron Deubner Obituary (1950 – 2022) Fresno Bee

Ron Deubner

October 8, 1950 – May 8, 2022

Clovis, California – Ron passed peacefully May 8th 2022 (Mother’s Day) with his little sister by his side. His brother was as also visiting. Both traveled from Ohio to be with him.

Ron, born in Dayton Ohio Oct 8th 1950 was the oldest of 3 children from Ralph & Mae Deubner. The not so forgotten middle child Gregg and baby sister Kristi still live in Ohio.

Ron barely (due to attendance) graduated from Meadowdale Highschool June 1969. He thought it was dumb he had to go if he could just show up and take the tests and get straight A’s. He married Rita April 2 1969. The 2 moved to Sunny California and blossomed.

Ron worked his way up the ladder of technology. He started by rewiring a lamp at age 7. Started fixing cash registers as a teen in his dad’s bar. Which led to a job at NCR (National Cash Register). This led him to a long career at Kodak to Danka and then Retiring from Carestream in 2017.

He has 2 children Jeremy (46) and Amy (43). Jeremy and his better half Kelly, live in Stockton Ca. He has his dad’s skills when it comes to fixing anything, mainly motorcycles. Amy and her husband Gary and kids Lyndsey (18) and Adam (16) live nearby in Clovis Ca. Amy works in the radiology field just like Ron.

Ron made forever friends at every job. He always put others before himself. Even if it was just a phone call for advice, he was always there. He, at all times, had a least 1 computer in pieces on the dining room table and it was never his own. Currently there are 2! He never accepted anything in return. In the 80’s he even put a toggle switch on his kids first Atari to make it so they always won the game.

His 1st car was a Ford. He got it for $10 because it didn’t have a starter. He didn’t mind giving it a daily push (insert FORD jokes here). Many mustangs later, he was the president of the Central Valley Mustang Club. Again, he would help others with their cars but never finished one for himself. He currently has 9 project cars. Jeremy and Amy WILL get a couple of them beautiful and on the road again!

His favorite band was the Beatles and that never changed. Any of his cars we ever got in, had the Beatles playing. He collected Beatles guitars but never learned to play one more than a couple riffs.

Later in life him and Rita went different directions and he Married Nancy Sharmer, Don & Etta Hobbs. Yes, that’s right!

2020 was a bad year for him as to many others. After getting sick, losing weight, from food never tasting the same, to getting weak and taking some falls. We learned this nasty virus also triggered an auto-immune disorder hiding away.

Him and his help will be missed by MANY!



Published by Fresno Bee on Jun. 4, 2022.