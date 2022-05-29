‘S**t show!’ Jeremy Clarkson slams Monaco GP drama after race delayed for ‘safety reasons’





Jeremy Clarkson, 62, has weighed in on the confusion that ensued when the Monaco Grand Prix had to be delayed due to extremely wet conditions and safety concerns. The Grand Tour star took to Twitter and branded the situation a “s**t show”.

He wrote shortly after the delay was announced: “If safety is this important in F1, it’s probably best to not race at all.” Jeremy chimed in once again when the race eventually got underway and the drivers completed several formation laps with wet tyres behind the safety car. He quipped: “I’m watching the cars on the road outside my house. “It’s more interesting than this Monaco s**t show.” READ MORE:Monty Don details difficult time after he and wife ‘lost everything’

Clarkson’s comments came after The FIA explained that they had pushed the race back due to the heavy rain in Monaco. A statement read: “Race control was monitoring a severe downpour that was rapidly approaching the circuit, and as it arrived during the start procedure, the safety car start and its associated procedures were implemented. “This was done for safety reasons in consideration that there has been no wet running this weekend.” It was then reported that there was “pandemonium” in the pit lane as the drivers became increasingly confused.

Following Jeremy’s tweets, many F1 fans took to the comments to share their thoughts. Alan quizzed: “Beginning to wonder what the whole point of wet tyres are if we just not going to race when it rains.” Rob quipped: “Apparently the best drivers in the world can’t drive in the wet but 75 year old Dorris can still drive to Aldi in the rain to get her shopping.”

Matthew added: “You may remember last year they didn’t even race at Spa because it was a wet race! “I think we are only a few years away from F1 becoming a Sim only Series.” Whereas Rohit stated: “Let’s be fair here. If someone gets screwed up we might never see them again. “The track is already dangerous.”