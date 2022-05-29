Superfan from Tennessee heads to the show

When legendary musician Paul McCartney performs in Knoxville on Tuesday, in the crowd will be one of his biggest longtime fans from East Tennessee, fangirling out with her best friend of 45 years and their 10-person entourage.

“Oh my gosh. I don’t think I can scream anymore, but I certainly will be bugged-eyed,” Dianne Walls Anderson of Chattanooga told Knox News.

Look for her at Thompson-Boling Arena wearing a self-made shirt featuring a photo of a ticket from 1965 and a photo of McCartney on the back. “I was there … and now I’m here,” the shirt reads.

Anderson has been a huge fan of McCartney and the Beatles since she saw the British band make its live U.S. television debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964.

