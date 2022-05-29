Terrifying poll reveals 3 MILLION Brits forced to go private amid NHS crisis





The NHS has faced increasing pressure to provide general practice services as the ageing population of Britain has grown. As NHS delays increased during the pandemic, YouGov has revealed an estimated 3.7 million Brits were forced to turn to private healthcare services to access GP appointments. General practitioner Dr Richard Vautrey discussed his concerns surrounding inaccessible healthcare with GB News host Alastair Stewart. Mr Stewart said: “It is an extraordinary bit of research from YouGov that an incredible number, over three million people said well, I’m not waiting anymore, I’ll go private.”

Dr Vautrey replied: “It’s a reflection of the huge pressure that general practice in this country continues to be under. “Let’s not forget though that over one million consultations in general practice take place every day, so a large number of people are seeing their GP, their practice nurse, members of the practice team on a day to day basis. “The bottom line is there is simply not enough GPs and practice nurses and pharmacists in general practice to cope with the record numbers of people wanting an appointment with their GP. “We’re doing our level best but we understand the frustrations and share the frustrations at the sort of problems people have in getting an appointment.”

Dr Vautrey suggested the continued reliance on private healthcare to supplement the pressure on GP services could enforce a two-tiered system of healthcare in the UK, with some patients unable to access essential medical treatments. He said: "What we don't want in this country is for some people to get access to a GP service that others are unable to access. "What we need is a comprehensive, easily-accessible and good quality NHS general practice service and that is what the vast majority of GPs and their teams want to be able to provide, it's what the vast majority of our patients want. "What we need is long term investment in recruiting and retaining more GPs."

According to the British Social Attitudes Survey, only 36% of the public were satisfied with their NHS service, a 25 year low. The research likely reflects the national struggle to access medical care during the pandemic and the delays that have resulted from the aftershocks of coronavirus. Moreover, the British Medical Association reports the growth of GPs across England has stagnated over the previous years despite an increasing workload. GPs have spoken out against the “unsafe” workload documented by the BMA with small-scale surveys suggesting nearly half of GPs admitting they would consider turning to private work.