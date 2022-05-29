‘The secret’s out!’ Brian May shares exciting Queen tour news ‘A dream come true’





Brian has been excitedly blogging regular updates on the band’s return to touring all week. The first of the interrupted Queen + Adam Lambert world tour shows took place in Belfast on Friday, followed by another one last night. The legendary guitarist shared how exhilarated and exhausted the “battle-scarred” band were at being back on stage, as well as their joy at the delirious crowd reactions. This evening he also shared a rather special teaser spoiler about a brand-new feature of the show – something he has wanted for years.

Few bands, if any in fact, are greater showmen than Queen and Brian has also revealed that the band are pushing their boundaries further than ever on the new rebooted tour. Yesterday he confessed this might mean that sometimes not everything is flawless: “It will not be “perfect”. That’s not what a rock show is about. It’s about treading a line between what is firmly achievable and what is risky but worth reaching for.” However, tonight he could not contain his excitement or maintain the secrecy any longer bout his fabulous new toy.

Yes, it actually looks like a sparking ball of fire is whizzing out of the end of his guitar. Brian added: “Well, now our amazing production team gave me a splendid device to make that wish come true. “So it now gives me a great feeling of satisfaction to reach that point in that song, and walk out there with the device in my hands, and see (and hear) the happiness it generates in our beloved audience !!! I think it actually makes me play better too – ha ha !” The rock icon has also been sharing his joy as receiving gifts from fans, including a beautiful inscribed and framed artwork of a guitar.

Following this weekend's Belfast dates, the Queen + Adam Lambert tour will continue through the UK, heading on to Manchester's AO Arena on May 30 and 31, followed by Glasgow's OVO Hydro from June 2-3. The band will start a run of shows in London with June 5,6,8 and 9 at the O2 Arena followed by a break at the Birmingham Utilita Arena on June 11 and 12, before they return to London's O2 on June 14, 15, 17, 18, 20 and 21.