Foods high in vitamin B12 include meat, salmon, cod, milk, and eggs.

For vegans and vegetarians, the NHS advise the consumption of “other foods that contain B12, such as yeast extract (including Marmite), as well as some fortified breakfast cereals and soy products”.

As well as treating the deficiency, the GP treating a patient will also try to look at what has caused the deficiency to arise.

In the UK the most common cause is a condition known as pernicious anaemia.