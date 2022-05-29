‘Want to go and punch their lights out’ Jane McDonald fumes as filming interrupted

Jane McDonald has travelled the world and met all kinds of people. In a recent repeat episode of Jane McDonald: Cruising the Nordics on Channel 5, the star had to stop herself from storming over and “punching” some skaters after they almost collided with her while she stood outside the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, Russia. During the programme, she also visited Tallinn, Helsinki and Stockholm.

Recently Jane just wrapped up her newest Channel 5 travel show Holidaying with Jane McDonald: The Caribbean.

In a repeat episode of her adventures in the Nordics, the singing sensation swapped the Caribbean climate for something a little colder.

During the baltic special, Jane took viewers on her first Nordic cruise, which happened to be onboard the Viking Sky.

Her first stop was Tallinn in Estonia, where she visited the calm medieval town full of beautiful ancient architecture.

