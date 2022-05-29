‘What is this behaviour?’ Madonna, 63, confuses fans by wearing balaclava in ‘scary’ post

Madonna, 63, has sparked confusion among her followers after she shared a new clip of herself wearing a lace balaclava while vaping and blowing smoke towards the camera. Only the singer’s eyes and lips were visible and when she opened her mouth her silver grills were on display.

She also wore a black Adidas tracksuit and several silver chains around her neck in the clip shared to her two million TikTok followers.

Within just an hour, hundreds of Madonna’s fans took to the comments to question what was going on.

User kioooopa said: “Madonna what is this behaviour?”

Willoughbyw echoed: “What is happening?”

Venus_vfx added: “I’m scared.” And Daria replied: “Mama we scared for u.”(sic)

Nevertheless, many fans did come to the superstar’s defence.

Reen wrote: “She’s being herself and enjoying her life.”

Saint agreed: “Madonna is living her best life.” And Aitor added: “Love u ICON.” (sic)