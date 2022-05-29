‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Stuns in a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The Yellowstone stars have returned to Montana to resume filming the hit drama’s fifth season (less than 6 months away!), but a few members of the Dutton family kicked off their cowboy boots to walk the red carpet for a special event in New York City.

Paramount Network hosted their upfronts at Carnegie Hall and called on their shows’ biggest stars to preview their upcoming series. Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner, who portray Beth and John Dutton, took the stage to talk about Yellowstone.

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly CBS Photo Archive

Kevin looked casually cool (as usual!) in a classic gray suit and white button-down shirt, but Kelly stole the show in a long green dress with ruffled trim.

CBS Photo Archive

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly previewed her character’s season 5 storyline. “Just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit…she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. The married woman part is happening, but the calming down. The fierceness is legitimately ramping up.”

Last week, Kelly shared with her fans on Instagram that she was back on set filming season 5 by posting a gorgeous photo of a Montana meadow. She wrote, “Lily of the valley made it from my garden today to this beautiful valley in Montana. I have missed these mountains so much, this cast and crew and of course her… #season5 #yellowstone 🌪”

Actor Finn Little, who plays Beth Dutton’s adopted son, Finn, commented, “‘Morning Momma’ @mzkellyreilly 🤣😜😘😁” and Kelly replied, “get here would ya ❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to see you guys. Travel safe honey.”

We can’t wait to see what season 5 has in store for Kelly, Kevin, Finn, and the rest of the Yellowstone cast. November 13 can’t get here soon enough!

