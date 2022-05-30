7 Netflix Series That Critics Love But Audiences Hate

With Netflix continuously pumping out new productions, viewers can feel torn between the opinions of critics and their own tastes in TV shows. Neither of those two viewpoints are exhaustive. Critics use their extensive knowledge to judge a production based on its vital components. Reviews try to adjust to the times and modern film techniques. However, they can overlook crucial factors that the audience notices. Critics sometimes forget that applauded tropes can become dull for viewers.

RELATED: 8 Sitcoms That Critics Hate But Audiences Love

Although personal experiences can be an asset when judging TV shows, some fans can’t overcome their biases. Therefore, personal preferences of storylines, actors, and settings can skew a fan’s point of view. Both the opinions of critics and the audience are essential in getting a holistic overview, and there are some Netflix series that critics love but audiences hate.

7 Queen Sono Takes Spy Thrillers Out Of Hollywood





Queen Sono revolves around the dynamic protagonist who balances her personal life with being a South African spy. Critics found that the thriller perfectly balanced the action, drama, and pace. Furthermore, Queen Sono provided raw discussions about neocolonialism, politics, and African and Black liberation. More importantly, the show expanded Netflix’s international presence by depicting present-day Africa.

Audiences loved the cinematography but were disappointed with the storytelling. The plot was unoriginal and repetitive for many viewers. Although the series took place on a different continent, fans found the language to be sexist. Fans believed that Queen Sono relied heavily on the dialogue to explore the social conflicts instead of showing them on screen. This creative choice impaired the show’s potential because it only provided a shallow examination of the issues.





Dash & Lily brings David Levithan’s and Rachel Cohn’s book series to the screen. The rom-com revolves around two teenagers who communicate through a notebook as they develop romantic feelings for each other. Critical reviews consider it one of the best young adult shows on Netflix and helps to get people in the holiday spirit.

RELATED: 10 Rom-Coms For Those Who Don’t Like Rom-Coms

Dash & Lily struck the right balance between heartfelt and cynical. Moreover, the acting was authentic and gave many reviewers the nostalgia of classic rom-coms. While audiences admit that it provided a lighthearted relief, many found it far-fetched. Furthermore, the overuse of tropes provided a clichéd story.

5 Raising Dion Puts A Spin On Superhero And Family Shows





Raising Dion takes a new approach to superhero shows. A single mother discovers that her seven-year-old son, Dion, has superhero powers. With the help of a friend, Dion’s mother hones his abilities and keeps his secret safe. Dion’s age helped put a spin on the superhero genre, and the sci-fi premise revamped family dramas. Raising Dion was well-rounded, with both serious tones and fun moments.

Unlike critics, fans found the trope of children having special powers to be overdone. The characters weren’t very well-received because they weren’t fleshed out. Additionally, viewers were disappointed with the formulaic nature and criticized the writing for slowing down the plot’s pace.

4 Altered Carbon Gives Sci-Fi Fans Something Fresh To Enjoy





Altered Carbon uses the untapped potential of the sci-fi genre to bring a new idea to the screen. The Netflix series takes place in a future where people can cheat mortality by transferring their consciousness and memories to another body. Critics raved about the intricate execution of the cyberpunk premise through the spectacular acting and visuals. Throughout Altered Carbon, reviewers continued their support, praising the action and Anthony Mackie’s (Takeshi Kovacs) bold performance.

RELATED: 10 TV Shows That Critics Love But Audiences Hate

The audience mostly agreed with the critics during season 1. Still, some fans found the core mystery to be poorly developed and thought that the characters lacked chemistry. Most opinions shifted during season 2 as many viewers criticized the setting and plot.

3 Snowpiercer Envisions A Dystopian Future With Present Day Social Issues





Based on a graphic novel, Snowpiercer had a lot of promise with its unique dystopian approach. It takes place after the world has frozen over and the surviving population lives on a train. Conflict arises between the different classes as resources begin to run out. Critics found each season to be more refreshing through the ongoing character development and social conflicts.

While many fans applaud the acting, they found the plot to be too slow. Viewers also thought that Snowpiercer derailed from its intended premise and did not utilize its full potential, often appearing shallow.

2 Designated Survivor Spices Up Political Thrillers





Designated Survivor tries to set itself apart from other political thrillers. The President and all those who succeed him are killed during an explosion. As a result, Thomas Kirkman, a cabinet member, becomes the “designated survivor” and President. The storyline captivated critics from the first episode. Similarly, the diverse cast explored many relevant topics that aided vital plot developments.

Viewers agree that the idea is interesting, but they find it absurd and repetitive at times. Since Designated Survivors centers on the event that destroyed the government, it constrained itself and limited its potential. After the first season, fans found that the plot moved slower. Likewise, the writing for the third season was noted to be out of the show’s character.

1 Vikings: Valhalla Puts A Spin On Its Beloved Predecessor





Vikings: Valhalla follows the events a hundred years after the setting of the beloved historical series, Vikings. Critics praise the Netflix production for the balance between fun, action, and history. The spectacular performance by the vast ensemble strengthens the well-structured storyline.

In contrast, fans feel that the sequel strayed further away from history than the original. The audience criticizes Valhalla for its stylistic changes. Moreover, it often repeats the plots of Vikings but at a slower pace. However, spectators should recognize that, despite the drama incorporating vital historical events, it is still a work of fiction that aims to close the gaps in representation.









8 Netflix Movies That Critics Hate But Audiences Love

Read Next



