‘A genuine war has begun’ Putin’s puppets give up on ‘special operation’ mask





Ms Skabeyeva has been known for her outlandish claims about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian host claimed Russian forces have now been forced to not just demilitarise Ukraine, but the whole of NATO. Russia President Putin told the world one of his reasons for invading neighbouring Ukraine at the start of the Russian onslaught was to demilitarise the country. Ms Skabeyeva made the bold statement that World War Three had now begun, despite a lack of evidence that a global conflict was now underway.

Ms Skabeyeva told Russia 1: “Perhaps the time has come to admit, possibly that Russia’s special operation in Ukraine has finished. “In the sense that a genuine war has begun, what’s more, it’s World War Three. “We’re forced to demilitarise not just Ukraine but all of NATO.” Russia has been doing what it can to hold off from Ukrainian forces regaining land in key parts of the country. NATO countries have been offering help to Ukraine, in the form of sending weapons and imposing sanctions, but have refused to impose the highly requested no-fly zone, or put troops on the ground. So NATO-aligned countries have not declared World War Three with Russia, despite Ms Skabeyeva’s comments. JUST IN: Serbia turns back on EU to strike NEW gas deal with Putin in major boost for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been threatening Western-aligned NATO countries with retaliation if he feels like they’re posing an existential threat to Russia. The Kremlin also has not declared the end of the war, despite Ms Skabeyeva’s claims. Peace talks between Russia and neighbouring Ukraine have been halted for weeks, and there is currently no clear sign of the end of the war. And Sweden and Finland announced their pledges to gain membership under the military alliance NATO, despite threats from Putin, he has not retaliated, and he has not demilitarised NATO. READ MORE: Energy crisis lifeline: UK to open £11m green gas plant to power thousands of homes

“Yet over the last couple of weeks, what we’ve heard from the Kremlin has been moving the goalposts ‘while it’s no big deal,’ says the Russian Foreign Minister, they’re small countries, we didn’t mean if they joined NATO, we mean if there’s NATO infrastructure and bases put on their territory, which the Finnish government has already said they have no intention of doing.” He Bremmer added: “So, I mean, what this looks like, is the Russians bluff being caught. “It kind of makes you wish that the invasions of 2008 into Georgia and 2014 into Ukraine, were seen as sufficient crises that the West would have responded to the Russians then. “Of course, the precise fact is that it wasn’t, it was too small we couldn’t be bothered we had other things on our plate. ‘So Putin thought he couldn’t get away with more and more and more.”