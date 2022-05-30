A prospective cohort study of the relationship of female genital mutilation with birth outcomes in Somalia – BMC Women’s Health

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is defined as the partial or complete removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons such as social pressure, belief in ancestors, being an indicator of virginity before marriage, belief that women’s libido decreased with FGM, and being influenced by other communities in the immediate vicinity [1]. The reasons for its application vary according to regions and time [2]. FGM is practiced because of social pressure, being accepted by the society, being a sign of chastity, preparing their children for marriage, getting rid of the masculine structure of the woman, being recommended by some religious leaders and seen as a cultural tradition [1]. In Sub-Saharan African countries, it used to be mostly practiced by village midwife women, but today it is mostly practiced by health professionals [3]. According to UNICEF, FGM statistics are not known exactly, however, over 200 million women are thought to be affected in at least 30 countries [4].

The classification of FGM according to the World Health Organization (WHO) was given in Table 1 [1].

Table 1 FGM classification according to the World Health Organization

In a 2018 study by WHO covering 27 countries, they reported that the annual cost of FGM complications to be approximately 1.4 billion USD. If the FGM application can be stopped completely, this cost will decrease by 60% within 30 years [1].

Some complications related to FGM, both in the long and short term, have been described. While bleeding, pain, fever, infection and urinary problems are short-term complications, long-term complications include dyspareunia, clitoral cyst, keloid, chronic pelvic infection, anorgasmia, and dystocia [1, 5, 6]. Long-term complications have often been associated with type 3 FGM [7]. After some FGM applications, deinfibulation is required before sexual intercourse or childbirth.

According to 2016 data, the frequency of FGM in Somali women between the ages of 15–49 is reported to be 98%, but there is no data between the ages of 0–15 [4]. Most FGMs are type 2 and type 3 FGM in Somalia[4]. However, there is no information in the literature about the current prevalence and types of FGM in Somalia.

Besides these short- and long-term complications, FGM has complications related to deliver that concern both the mother and the baby. In a review, prolonged hospitalization for the mother, increased frequency of cesarean section, obstructed labour, prolonged 2nd stage of labour and low birth weight for the baby were associated with FGM [8]. In the meta-analysis of 11 articles, the risk ratio for postpartum hemorrhage with FGM, especially in African countries, was reported as 2.59 [1.28, 5.25] [7].

There are many studies on maternal and neonatal complications of FGM. However, these studies are retrospective studies that include a few participants, do not have an appropriate control group, are conducted on immigrant populations or in places where health care providers are of higher quality [7, 9, 10]. Our study is the first study in Somalia to prospectively evaluate the relationship of female genital mutilation with birth complications. In addition, we think it is important that our study is carried out on local people with limited access to health services, rather than immigrants, to reflect the reality.