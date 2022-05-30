Aldi launches premium bell tent for festivals and camping essentials from £4.99





Aldi recently launched summer Specialbuys online and now has announced that it will be expanding its camping range. With a new premium bell tent and other essentials, it’s set to be one of its most popular lines yet.

Aldi is getting shoppers ready for festival season and launching new camping gear online and in-stores with prices as low as £4.99. Perfect for festivals, upgrade your experience with Aldi’s new premium bell tent which is five meters wide and only takes 20 minutes to pitch. Available online only, this bell tent is made from cotton canvas, fully waterproof and the fabric regulates the temperature so that campers stay cool or warm inside. Priced at £399.99, it’s £180 cheaper than rival competitors and will be available to pre-order from June 12, 2022 here.

Plus, Aldi is expanding its camping range just in time for the summer and highlights include four, six and eight man tents, portable hammock and a folding trolley. Launching throughout June and July, Aldi shoppers can get the four man air tent for £199 and it has a separate living room and sleeping cabin within it. They can also get the large family tent for £99.99, and it’s got a clothing line which makes it great for sunny British weather. If you want something roomier, the six man tent (£299) or eight man tent (£399) are also ideal picks.

Relax in style during the summer with the Portable Hammock with Stand, which is £44.99 and comes with a drinks holder and pillow. A popular pick is the inflatable chair which is great to bring camping or have in the garden and is only £16.99. Other highlights include the handy backpack gazebo, which is £44.99 and you can easily carry it around, unpack and set up for some shade. The camping chair is also popular and lightweight, comfy and good value for money at only £17.99.

Enjoy fun with family or friends with the camping games table and its extra-long camping table that you can play beer pong, draughts or dine on. The folding trolley is another popular favourite and it’ll be £49.99. Specialbuys are available to pre-order online May 29, 2022 and more products will be available to order from June 12, 2022. Camping Specialbuys will be available here.