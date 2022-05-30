Categories
At least 2 injured after driver loses control, plunges into bay in North Cape May


NORTH CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) — At least two people were injured after a driver lost control and plunged into the Delaware Bay in Lower Township, New Jersey, according to police.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday along Beach Drive near Lincoln Boulevard in North Cape May.

Officials at the scene tell Action News the driver struck a person sitting on a bench before plunging into the water.

Two people were hospitalized for unknown injuries.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt.

Authorities say there were three people inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

