Awards plus cash handed out to youth stewards of the environment

After two consecutive years of cancellations because of the pandemic, Youth Environmental Day returned in-person to North Bend State Park on May 21.

The Youth Environmental Program awarded groups and individuals more than $15,000 in cash prizes for their work in environmental and conservation projects.

Several winners came from southern West Virginia.

• The Go-Mart Corporation has provided two awards for winning essays titled “Climate Change: How It Affects West Virginia.” The winner (age 12 and under) was Matthew Carothers, Meadow Bridge Clovers, Fayette County.

• The $300 Environmental Achievement award, presented to a newly enrolled youth group that has shown the most progress through participation in community environmental projects, was awarded to the Fayette County Gifted Program.

• The Rick Vecellio Memorial Art Poster Awards are given for posters that depict an environmental theme with five winners receiving $100 each, made available by Leo Vecellio Jr. of Beckley in memory of his mother, Evelyn Vecellio. One of the five winners was Emily Carothers, Meadow Bridge Girl Scout Troop 31897.

• Mountain Laurel Category recognizes youth groups that have completed projects addressing an environmental need, whose members are between the ages of 6-11. Winning second place and $300 was the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council Troop #1895, Fayette County.

• The Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Awards go to an outstanding girl and boy who are nominated based on their extensive involvement in their club’s community environmental activities. Each winner received $200. First place Girl of the Year went to Emily Carothers, Meadow Bridge GST 31897, while Logan Hatfield of the Wyoming County HS-Friends of the Earth Club won the Boy of the Year award.

• District coordinators’ awards are given to youth groups in each of the six districts in recognition of their overall community environmental efforts. Each winner received $200. In district 4, the Hinton Helping Hands of Summers County picked up the award.

• The Watershed Protection Award and $300 is given to the youth group that shows the most effort in watershed protection, education and community awareness. This year’s winner was the Wyoming East High School Friends of the Earth.

• The REAP Recycling Video Award is created for those youth groups wishing to step up their involvement in environmental activities by creating a Recycling Power Point Presentation. This year’s winner was Wyoming East High School, Friends of the Earth.

• The West Virginia State Parks Superintendents Association Award was established by the late Steve Boler, past superintendent of Pipestem Resort State Park, to foster relationships between local youth groups and state parks, forests and wildlife management areas and sponsored by the West Virginia State Parks Superintendents’ Association. The Meadow Bridge Girl Scout Troop 31897 of Fayette County won first place and $300.