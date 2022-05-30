Best supplement for acne: ‘Reliable’ indications of the skin disorder – Dr Sohere Roked

Doctor Roked added: “Evening primrose oil contains fatty acids that contribute to overall skin health by decreasing inflammation; this too can help to treat acne.”

“Our body does not naturally produce these fatty acids — they can only be derived from plant oil.”

Untreated, hormonal acne can lead to cysts and scarring on the skin, Doctor Sameer Sanghvi, a GP from LloydsPharmacy, added.

“It’s thought that in people with acne, the sebaceous glands (which create sebum to lubricate the skin) are abnormally sensitive to our hormones,” she said.