Camilla’s ‘geometric’ £100,000 engagement ring that got Charles to ‘get down on one knee’

“More reminiscent of the geometric bold lines favoured by today’s young fashionistas, in contrast to, for example, the classic and opulent oval and diamond halo of Princess Diana’s sapphire ring.

“It was passed down to him from the Queen Mother, who was first pictured wearing it in the 1980s.

“Although the royal household has never divulged its date of creation or why it was commissioned, they have called it a family heirloom, implying a certain depth of history,” the expert claimed.

But why was it owned by the Royal Family?