Cancer: The ‘commonly used’ supplement associated with an overall higher risk of cancer

The researchers concluded: “We found little evidence to support a cancer-preventive role for multivitamin use, with the exception of colon cancer, in both sexes in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study.

“In addition, slightly higher risks of overall, prostate, and lung cancer, as well as leukaemia, were observed for greater multivitamin use in men, with a higher oropharyngeal cancer risk in women.”

What Cancer Research UK says

“There is no reliable evidence that any dietary supplement can help to prevent cancer.”

The charity says some research has found that taking certain supplements could increase the risk of some cancers developing.