EastEnders theory: Dotty Cotton’s exit sealed as beloved character returns

The doctor may have got herself into trouble and feel her only way out is to blackmail her mother.

If Suki believes her daughter wants to return to the family fold, she may push Dotty to one side and even evict her.

Although Dotty does have a family in Walford, she’s made it clear she wants nothing to do with Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley).

The bar manager struggled to cope with her mother’s revelation that Rocky is her real father and has pushed him away ever since.

If Suki abandons Dotty, will she decide it’s time to leave Walford once and for all?

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.