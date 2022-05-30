Firefighters rescue seven trapped ducklings from drain after students raise alarm





Students at Newcastle University’s Castle Leazes Hall woke to the panicked quacking of a mother duck on Sunday morning, May 29. They soon discovered the source of the bird’s distress when they noticed seven ducklings who had become trapped in one of the building’s storm drains.

The worried students raised the alarm with emergency services, with firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue attending the scene at around 10am to try to free the trapped birds. Concerned students had watched the mother duck circling the drain and flapping her wings in distress. The students could see through the grate to the trapped ducklings below. Thankfully, emergency crews were able to quickly open up the drain with a crowbar and reached down to free the little ducklings.

They were reunited with their mothers in a matter of minutes, bringing the traumatic ordeal to an end. The mother duck and her ducklings were seen waddling away from the halls of residence soon after the incident. The fire crew left the scene at around 10.30am. Watch manager Lee Denny of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It was as if the mother duck knew that we were there to help rescue her trapped offspring.

“We scraped away the excess muck from around the sides of the drain and used a crowbar to loosen the grate. “Once the cover was removed, each of the ducklings were rescued and returned back to their relieved mam. “We were delighted and over the moon that the story had a happy ending and credit goes out to the Newcastle University students who initially raised the alarm. “It’s not every day that you get to save the lives of seven little ducklings on a Sunday morning.”