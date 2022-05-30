Gemdale : 金地2021年可持续发展报告 | MarketScreener

|
2021
|
Sustainability Report
|
Gemdale Corporation
CONTENTS
About This Report 01
Opening Address 03
|
About Gemdale
|
05
|
Group Profile
|
05
|
Main Businesses
|
05
|
Corporate Culture
|
09
|
Company Honors
|
13
|
Green Finance
|
15
Golden Management
Focusing on the Responsibility 17
Management System
|
Compliance Operation Management System
|
19
|
Responsible Supply Chain
|
25
|
Information and Privacy Security
|
26
|
Intellectual Property Protection
|
27
Premium Quality
Service Enhancement with 29
Intelligence of Engineering
|
Product Innovation and R&D
|
31
|
Product Quality Assurance
|
32
|
Control and Management of Project Safety
|
36
|
Service Quality Improvement
|
39
Green Earth to Build
Foundation for an47
Environmental Protection System
|
Creation of Green Living
|
49
|
Green and Intelligent Construction
|
57
|
Green Management Implementation
|
67
|
Wholehearted Care
|
73
|
Supporting Healthy Growth of
|
Employees
|
Employment Overview
|
75
|
Career Development
|
76
|
Employee Care
|
79
|
Contribution to the Society
|
83
|
Helping Social Construction
|
and Development
|
Urban Renewal and Construction
|
85
|
Charity
|
91
Appendix99
|
Appendix 1: Sustainability Indicator Data List
|
99
|
Appendix 2: CASS-CSR4.0 and GRI Indicator
|
103
|
Indexes
|
Opinions and Feedback
|
105
01 Gemdale Corporation / 2021 Sustainability Report
About This Report
Introduction
Gemdale Group has continuously issued 12 corporate social responsibility reports since 2010. Based on the original social responsibility report, this report is an iterative update of the 2021 Sustainability Report of Gemdale Corporation. It provides a detailed disclosure of Gemdale’s practice and performance in responsible areas such as operation, environment, society, governance and so on in 2021 based on the principles of objectivity, normativity, transparency, and comprehensiveness.
Reporting Period
This Report covers the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. In view of the continuity and comparability of the disclosed matters, some information may be extended to future or previous periods as appropriate.
Release Cycle
This is an annual report. The most recent report was released on April 17, 2021.
Reporting Scope
This Report covers the headquarters of Gemdale Group and all its subsidiaries within and outside the People’s Republic of China.
Preparation Basis
This Report is prepared in compliance with the Self-Regulation Guidelines of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for Listed Companies: No. 1 – Standard Operation, and with reference to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) issued by Global Sustainability Standard Board (GSSB), Guide on the Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS-CSR4.0),and other standards.
Data Specification
The data in this Report comes from Gemdale Group’s relevant internal statistical reports, public media reports, third-party research and reports, third-party evaluations, etc.
References of Names
Gemdale Corporation in this Report is also referred to as “Gemdale Group” “Gemdale” “the Group” “the Company” or “We”.
Availability of this Report
You can download this Report from Shanghai Stock Exchange’s website at www.sse.com.cn or Gemdale’s website at www.gemdale.com. For any questions or suggestions concerning this Report, please send an email to ir@gemdale.com.
*This Report is prepared in Chinese and English. If there is any difference between the versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
03 Gemdale Corporation / 2021 Sustainability Report
Opening Address
2021 marked the second year of the global outbreak of COVID-19. In the past year, the real estate industry experienced profound correction at both ends of supply and demand as a result of the volatile pandemic situation and a number of influential factors such as industrial policies, and the financial environment. The overall operation of the industry is on the wane.
In the face of an industry environment full of challenges, the Company constantly maintained its strategic concentration, centered around the operational work theme of “shoring up weaknesses, strengthening collaboration, and seeking innovation”, grasped opportunities, worked hard, achieved sales growth against an adverse trend, maintained a robust profit level, and stands firmly in a relatively leading position in the industry in terms of investment expansion, operation management, product research and development, and financial management and control.
We have been holding fast to the long-term vision as our key philosophy. We always integrate the fulfillment of sustainable development guidelines into all aspects of corporate operation management, thoroughly reflect on the substantive needs of shareholders, customers, employees, the environment, and the society, constantly improve our product power and service ability. Meanwhile, we continuously explore sources of profit for common growth in areas such as product quality, engineering management, green and low-carbon life, and giving back to the society, and aspire for outstanding long-term development.
Build a quality living environment with a customer-centric and scientific approach
We uphold the brand philosophy of the “Science of Living, The Intelligence of Engineering”, and adopt a customer- centric approach to continuously innovate, research, and develop good products featuring intelligence, aesthetics, and fine workmanship. In 2021, we took into consideration the aesthetic changes of new-generation customers, updated the existing products, and upgraded our architectural quality to bring high-quality living experiences to every customer. We upgraded the corporate standards for elaborate decoration, interpreted the new definition of elaborate decoration in the five dimensions of “technology, health, flexibility, pleasure, and workmanship”, and realized our new proposition of advocating a diverse life through architecture. By virtue of the wonderful presentation of the products, we won 116 special design awards in the industry during the Reporting Period, and were included in the list of Product Capacity TOP 10 issued by CRIC for the fourth consecutive year. Among them, the Up View series was selected into the national Top 10 Entry-Luxury Product Series, Qingdao Huazhang and Shanghai Gemdale Up View were selected into the CRIC Top 10 Entry-Luxury Works and Top 10 Quality Works, respectively. In the 7th CREDAWARD Real Estate & Design Award selection, the Company won 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals.
Keep improving to develop projects with ingenuity
We have thoroughly implemented the national “work safety” decision and arrangement, and spared no effort to guarantee project safety and quality. Adhering to the principles of high starting points, high standards, and high requirements, we build projects with excellent engineering and deliver projects that reassure customers with great workmanship. We promote refined and standardized management to give full play to the positive role of engineering in the production system, actively promote innovative application, fulfill our responsibility with actions, and create a high-quality model of residential buildings. In 2021, the Gemdale Group’s North Jiading Project was shortlisted as one of the first pilot projects under the national initiative of “Coordinated Development of Intelligent Construction and Construction Industrialization” of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Shenyang Top View Project won the “Guangsha Prize”, the highest honorary award in the real estate development industry, signifying the recognition of Gemdale’s engineering quality in the industry.
Devoted to the low-carbon concept and focus on green buildings
We respond to the national requirements for “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality”, implement the green ecological development guiding principle of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, perceive and respond to people’s growing yearnings for green and healthy life, establish the framework of Gemdale Group’ residential green health system, and unswervingly carry out project practice. In the future, Gemdale Group will inject the concept of green and health in an all-round way into areas such as customer value, product performance, new technologies and new materials, energy conservation and emission reduction in operation and maintenance, etc., and provide customers products with national green building star ratings and international green health system certification.
Care for talent growth and make progress in concert
Adhering to the talent development philosophy of “talents are gold”, we offer preferential treatment to cultivate and enable talents to succeed. Through a “three all” training system, we have built an all-level,all-profession, and all-post talent development model, developed the talent cultivation programs of “Golden Eagle Program” “Master Program” “Elite Program”, and “Voyage Program”, and provided a one-stop, convenient online learning and development platform for employees. In 2021, Gemdale Group won the title “Best Real Estate Employer in China” again.
Give back to society through commitment to public welfare
We actively participate in public welfare undertakings, light up hope with love, spread warmth to cities, and always regard public welfare and giving back to society as the glorious mission of the times that enterprises must shoulder. We continue to donate funds for education, and engage in flood control and disaster relief, and keep promoting the “Hongxiaomiao” program to help girls in remote areas embark on a different life, and provide full financial support for them to receive professional tennis training and high-level literacy education. We proceed with Gemdale’s “Little Orange Lantern” education assistance activities, and encourage Gemdale’s employees and owners to actively participate in public service by way of love donations, public welfare competitions, and visits to schools for children with autism, and charity runs. From 2009 to 2021, we donated funds for the construction of 3 schools, 7 Gemdale Dream Centers and 21 Gemdale Dream Libraries across China, benefiting 16,000 students.
Since the Company was founded more than 30 years ago, we have always shouldered the mission of “The Science of Living”, practiced the core values of “Work devotedly and be with integrity. Be enterprising and never stop dreaming,” adhered to the sustainable development path, and persevered in fulfilling our corporate social responsibilities. In 2022, we will continue to carry forward the entrepreneurship of “seize the day and seize the moment”, rise to the challenge, make bold progress, and make steady progress with long-term vision to embrace the new era and embark on a new journey.
Best Real Estate Employer in China
donated funds for the construction of
3
schools
Gemdale Dream Centers
7
Gemdale Dream Libraries across China
21
benefiting
16,000
students
05 Gemdale Corporation / 2021 Sustainability Report
About Gemdale
Group Profile
Gemdale was founded in early 1988 in Shenzhen, China and went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2001 (stock code: 600383.SH). Thanks to decades of exploration and practice, Gemdale has developed into a comprehensive listed company with real estate development as the main business and with diversification. Its businesses include real estate development, development and operation of commercial properties and industrial parks and towns, real estate finance, agent construction, smart services, sports industry operation, home decoration, education, etc. Gemdale has a global presence, covering more than 280 large and medium-sized cities in China and 8 different cities and regions on the eastern and western coasts of the US. As of the end of 2021, Gemdale boasted total assets of roughly 462.8 billion RMB yuan, with net assets attributable to shareholders amounting to about 63 billion RMB yuan. It has been listed among Forbes Global 2,000 and Fortune China 500 for many consecutive years.
Gemdale boasted total assets of roughly 462.8billion RMB yuan
Listed among Forbes Global
2,000
Fortune China
500
Main Businesses
Real Estate Development
Gemdale Group began to operate in the real estate business in 1993 and was one of the earliest real estate companies in China to go public and achieve a nationwide presence. We have received the AAA credit ratings in the Chinese Construction Enterprise System and the Real-Estate Development Qualification Certificate Level 1 (State-Level). In 2021, Gemdale recorded real estate sales of about 286.7 billion RMB yuan and a sales area of about 13.77 million square meters. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a presence in 78 cities and a land reserve of about 63.98 million square meters.
Gemdale has launched 10 series of standardized products, including the Brown Stone, and a range of general standardized research and development achievements, including the “HOME+” “360° Healthy Home” “Micro Climate Intelligent Decision System” “Five-elaboration Decoration Home” “Life Smart Home, Life Enjoy Home”, that highly suits customers’ lifestyles, accommodate various consumer values and meet customers’ needs in different family life cycles.
|
Gemdale recorded real
|
A sales area of about
|
A land reserve of about
|
estate sales of about
|
286.7billion
|
13.77 million
|
63.98 million
|
RMB yuan
|
square meters
|
square meters
Business Development and Operation
Gemdale acquired Frasers Property Limited listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (stock code: 535.HK) in 2012 and renamed it Gemdale Properties and Investment (GPI) in 2013. GPI is an integrated real estate comprehensive development and asset management platforms, providing integrated space and services for enterprises and individuals through the development and sales, investment management and service operation of diverse properties such as commercial center complexes, industrial park towns, boutique residences, long-term rental apartments, and star-level hotels. The Company owns commercial properties such as Beijing Gemdale Plaza, Shanghai Jiuting Gemdale Plaza, Shanghai Oopcity, Nanjing Xinrao Gemdale Square, Nanjing Hexi Gemdale Plaza, Xi’an Gemdale Plaza, Hangzhou Gemdale Plaza, and Wuhan Gemdale Plaza. The Company’s industrial real estate projects include Shenzhen Viseen Software Technology Park, Shanghai Jiading Intelligent Manufacturing Park, Shanghai Baoshan Intelligent Manufacturing Park, Shanghai Songjiang Intelligent Manufacturing Park, Shanghai Hongqiao Science and Technology Innovation Park, Shanghai Minhang Science and Technology Innovation Park, Nanjing Yuhua Innovation Center, etc.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Gemdale Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 02:35:17 UTC.
Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Technical analysis trends GEMDALE CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
Sell
Buy
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|12,36 CNY
|Average target price
|14,85 CNY
|Spread / Average Target
|20,1%
Source link