Gemdale : 金地2021年可持续发展报告 | MarketScreener

03 Gemdale Corporation / 2021 Sustainability Report

Opening Address

2021 marked the second year of the global outbreak of COVID-19. In the past year, the real estate industry experienced profound correction at both ends of supply and demand as a result of the volatile pandemic situation and a number of influential factors such as industrial policies, and the financial environment. The overall operation of the industry is on the wane.

In the face of an industry environment full of challenges, the Company constantly maintained its strategic concentration, centered around the operational work theme of “shoring up weaknesses, strengthening collaboration, and seeking innovation”, grasped opportunities, worked hard, achieved sales growth against an adverse trend, maintained a robust profit level, and stands firmly in a relatively leading position in the industry in terms of investment expansion, operation management, product research and development, and financial management and control.

We have been holding fast to the long-term vision as our key philosophy. We always integrate the fulfillment of sustainable development guidelines into all aspects of corporate operation management, thoroughly reflect on the substantive needs of shareholders, customers, employees, the environment, and the society, constantly improve our product power and service ability. Meanwhile, we continuously explore sources of profit for common growth in areas such as product quality, engineering management, green and low-carbon life, and giving back to the society, and aspire for outstanding long-term development.

Build a quality living environment with a customer-centric and scientific approach

We uphold the brand philosophy of the “Science of Living, The Intelligence of Engineering”, and adopt a customer- centric approach to continuously innovate, research, and develop good products featuring intelligence, aesthetics, and fine workmanship. In 2021, we took into consideration the aesthetic changes of new-generation customers, updated the existing products, and upgraded our architectural quality to bring high-quality living experiences to every customer. We upgraded the corporate standards for elaborate decoration, interpreted the new definition of elaborate decoration in the five dimensions of “technology, health, flexibility, pleasure, and workmanship”, and realized our new proposition of advocating a diverse life through architecture. By virtue of the wonderful presentation of the products, we won 116 special design awards in the industry during the Reporting Period, and were included in the list of Product Capacity TOP 10 issued by CRIC for the fourth consecutive year. Among them, the Up View series was selected into the national Top 10 Entry-Luxury Product Series, Qingdao Huazhang and Shanghai Gemdale Up View were selected into the CRIC Top 10 Entry-Luxury Works and Top 10 Quality Works, respectively. In the 7th CREDAWARD Real Estate & Design Award selection, the Company won 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals.

Keep improving to develop projects with ingenuity

We have thoroughly implemented the national “work safety” decision and arrangement, and spared no effort to guarantee project safety and quality. Adhering to the principles of high starting points, high standards, and high requirements, we build projects with excellent engineering and deliver projects that reassure customers with great workmanship. We promote refined and standardized management to give full play to the positive role of engineering in the production system, actively promote innovative application, fulfill our responsibility with actions, and create a high-quality model of residential buildings. In 2021, the Gemdale Group’s North Jiading Project was shortlisted as one of the first pilot projects under the national initiative of “Coordinated Development of Intelligent Construction and Construction Industrialization” of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Shenyang Top View Project won the “Guangsha Prize”, the highest honorary award in the real estate development industry, signifying the recognition of Gemdale’s engineering quality in the industry.