Going green at Sino Malls

Sino Group’s “Farm Together” project is to introduce edible gardens and smart mobile farms to Sino Malls and promote green living through farm-to-table dining at tenant restaurants.

“Farm Together” has 17 farms in Hong Kong and one in Singapore, covering more than 54,000 square feet.

The farms have cultivated 380 plant and crop species, and produce more than 1,000 kilos annually.

The project has been extended to shopping malls, including Sino Plaza in Causeway Bay, tmtplaza in Tuen Mun and Citywalk in Tsuen Wan, where edible plants are grown.

Tmtplaza and Citywalk launched the smart indoor plantation Greenhouse, which combines cultivation and technology to grow fresh herbs and vegetables and promote green living in the community.

The two shopping centers also form a “Green Ambassador ” team with Lingnan University and a “Young Planting Ambassador” team with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups to provide guided tours for the public to learn about organic hydroponics.