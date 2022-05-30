Harry Leonard Wallen Obituary (2022)

Harry Leonard Wallen of Wilmington died on May 27, 2022 at age 94. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Wise County, VA, on September 24, 1927, and was the youngest of nine children. His parents were William Perry Wallen and Derusha Alice Wells Wallen. His father died when Harry was two years old and afterwards, the family moved to Conowingo, MD, where he grew up. He graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1945, then joined the Army. After discharge, he remained active in the Army Reserves for several years. He attended Goldey Business College and graduated with a Diploma in Accounting. Harry worked for General Motors Corp. in the Traffic Dept. for 35 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church, His hobbies included photography, reading, coin collecting, art and genealogy. HC was able to trace his family to 1623, when the first Wallen’s arrived on the ship, Anne, at Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Wallen’s migrated to Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Wallen’s Ridge in Virginia is name’ for the family. He loved to travel and took many trips across the country with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Salonia W. Wallen, daughter, Sherry Lynn Wallen, and daughter-in-law, Diane Wallen. He also has five grandchildren, Bret Toro, wife Patricia, Ethan Toro, wife Andria Dorman, husband Kyle, Jennifer Wallen, fiancé Cameron Brink, and Hunter Wallen. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Craig L. Wallen and grandson Paul Aaron Wilson.

Funeral Service will be at Mealey Funeral home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE, on Friday June 3, 2022. Visitation will be at 12 noon, followed by service at 1pm. The family requests that all visitors wear masks. Interment will be in the Garden of Gethsemane at Gracelawn Memorial Park on Dupont Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Limestone Presbyterian Memorial Fund. 3201 Limestone Rd. Wilm. DE 19808. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Harry, please visit our floral store.

Published by Mealey Funeral Home – Limestone Road on May 30, 2022.