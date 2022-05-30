High cholesterol: The signs in your legs that ‘muscles aren’t getting enough oxygen’

High cholesterol is somewhat common in the UK, and is more common in people who are overweight. The NHS says PAD is a common condition whereby a build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries restricts blood supply to leg muscles. Lifestyle changes can help you keep your cholesterol levels in check, and thereby reduce your risk of conditions such as PAD.

The Cleveland Clinic explains: “The typical symptom of PAD is called ‘claudication’, a medical term that refers to pain in your leg that comes on with walking or exercise and goes away with rest.The pain occurs because your leg muscles aren’t getting enough oxygen.”

The organisation explains: “Half of the people who have peripheral vascular disease don’t have any symptoms, but pain or discomfort in their legs is a common symptom

.“You may also feel weak or tired while walking. Affected parts of your leg may include your calves, thighs or buttocks.”

It adds that for many people, the outward symptoms won’t appear until their artery has narrowed by 60 percent or more.

