High North Expert: “The Norwegian-Russian Border Relationship will not Necessarily be Hard Hit”

“The nuclear powers always think about whether conflicts can escalate to nuclear war. This is reflected in yesterday’s order from Putin to place Russian nuclear warms in a state of prepared for war as a warning to the USA”, he says and continues:

“If the current conflict escalates beyond control, and if Russia were to experience a strong threat against its nuclear striking capacity in the North, in particular from the USA and Great Britain, the country would go to extreme measures to protect its nuclear weapons.”

“Then we are in the field of the Russian bastion defense, which will extend to Northern Norway [and is based on denying other states’ forces access, journ.note]. This is, however, the final stage on the escalation ladder and comes just before nuclear war”, Bertelsen points out.

In a High North News interview, Professor Katarzyna Zysk at the [Norwegian] Institute for Defense Studies voices a similar view on what Russia may be thinking about the High North given the current situation, and what they country might end up doing in the North should there be an escalation with NATO.

Tight knot around Cold Response 2022

Following on from all this, the upcoming Norwegian-led military exercise Cold Response is highly relevant. The exercise commences on 10 March and will go on until 8 April, involving some 35,000 soldiers.

The largest share of the allied forces come from the USA and Great Britain. The majority of the exercise activity will take place in Northern Norway.

In the current situation, the exercise offers a difficult consideration, Bertelsen argues.

“On the one had, Norway and NATO cannot back out. On the other hand, conducting such a big military exercise in Northern Norway now, in light of the horrible situation in Eastern Europe, is rather risky”, he says and continues:

“Yes, Norway has informed about the exercise and Russia will probably send observers. However, Russia is very much afraid of having American and British forces too close to its strategic nuclear forces in the North.”

“Norway and the allied probably cannot do anything but show themselves firm and execute the exercise. At the same time, reassuring the Russians is crucial so that they do not panic and believe the exercise will lead up to an attack on them”, the professor says and stresses:

“It will be extremely important to avoid misunderstandings, accidents and clashes in air or at sea between NATO and Russian planes and vessels, which could spin out of control. Communication lines between the Russian Northern Fleet and the Joint Operation Headquarters near Bodø will be of decisive importance.”