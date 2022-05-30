Categories
HTC Flagship For Metaverse Delayed: New Launch Date And Expected Features

HTC used to be a popular brand in the Indian market. Over the years, HTC’s product launches have trickled down, and the brand hasn’t launched a single flagship over the past three years. Reports suggested a new HTC flagship would arrive in April, but it seems like the phone launch has been delayed.

HTC Flagship For Metaverse Delayed: Here's Why

HTC Flagship Delayed: Here’s Why

The upcoming high-end flagship for HTC was earlier tipped to launch in April. While we’re nearing the end of May, there’s been no official teaser or confirmation about the HTC flagship smartphone launch. A report by Phone Arena reported the possible delay in the launch.

The report claims the launch is linked to the COVODI-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions. The report also states that the upcoming HTC smartphone hasn’t been abandoned yet. This means the new phone will launch despite these hiccups. However, we still don’t know when the phone will debut and if it would arrive in India.

HTC Flagship Phone Features: All We Know So Far

When we first heard about the mysterious HTC flagship, it was tipped to be a unique smartphone as it would be based on the metaverse. Unfortunately, this seems to be the only available information about the upcoming HTC flagship.

HTC Flagship For Metaverse Delayed: Here's Why

Reports suggest the new HTC flagship would make use of the Vivo Flow VR headset for the complete metaverse experience. The target audience would be users who would use it for VR and AR apps. Since this is a flagship phone, one can expect the high-end Qualcomm or MediaTek processor.

That said, reports also speculate that the upcoming HTC flagship wouldn’t be a true flagship. For instance, it might not use the latest and the most advanced processor, instead, it might go for a slightly older chipset that’s available in the market.

HTC Flagship Launch: What To Expect?

While the new HTC flagship is currently delayed, the brand has been steadily launching new phones under the Wildfire series in India. To recall, HTC sold a massive chunk of its smartphone business to Google, which is linked to the fewer launches and the delays as well. For now, these are mere speculations and it’s best to take it with a grain of salt until official confirmation.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:29 [IST]

