John Lennon on why he got “sick” of The Beatles drummer Pete Best

A band is a fragile thing. While it might force its members to live like a family and work as a tank crew, at the end of the day, it’s an assortment of individuals, none of whom are guaranteed to get along. John Lennon clearly learned this the hard way in the early days of The Beatles, when he performed alongside Pete Best, the group’s much-maligned early drummer.
Best performed with Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison for two years before being fired in 1962 and replaced by Ringo Starr. He was asked to join the Beatles after it transpired that the group wouldn’t be able to play their planned season of concerts in Hamberg without a drummer. McCartney settled on Best, who he’d seen playing in the Casbah club with his own group, the Black Jacks. Despite being a fairly unremarkable drummer, Best was a hit with the crowd and Paul was desperate. McCartney persuaded Best to join him and the other Beatles in Germany, promising him £15 a week.