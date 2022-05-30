Categories
Business

John Lennon Wanted Thousands of Monks to Chant on 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon had an “impractical” idea for a song from The Beatles’ Revolver.
  • He revealed what he thought of the finished song.
  • The Beatles’ Revolver became a hit in multiple countries.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison on the cover of The Beatles' 'Revolver'

The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

John Lennon wanted thousands of monks to chant on a song from The Beatles’ Revolver. He subsequently realized this was impractical but he wished the final song was closer to his original idea. Notably, The Beatles’ longtime producer compared the Fab Four’s creative process to that of a famous painter.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.