John Lennon Wanted Thousands of Monks to Chant on 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

John Lennon wanted thousands of monks to chant on a song from The Beatles’ Revolver. He subsequently realized this was impractical but he wished the final song was closer to his original idea. Notably, The Beatles’ longtime producer compared the Fab Four’s creative process to that of a famous painter.

John Lennon felt 1 of the songs from The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ was ‘a bit of a drag’

The 1968 book The Beatles: The Authorised Biography includes many asides from the Fab Four. In one of them, John discussed how his songs didn’t always reflect his ideas. “Often the backing I think of early on never comes off,” he revealed.

John then brought up a song from The Beatles’ Revolver. “With ‘Tomorrow Never Knows,’ I’d imagined in my head that in the background you would hear thousands of monks chanting,” he recalled. “That was impractical of course, and we did something different.”

John was not a fan of the final product. “It was a bit of a drag and I didn’t really like it,” he said. “I should have tried to get near my original idea, the monks singing. I realize now that that was what I wanted.”