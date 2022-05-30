Larry Keith Corbin, age 68, of Monroe passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born the son of Paul and Fay (Morris) Corbin, Sr. on March 22, 1954 in Anniston, Alabama. He graduated high school in Milwaukee.

Larry worked for Styleline in Monroe for 11 years. He could often be found hanging out at the Horseshoe Saloon or sitting on his front porch. He was meticulous about his Cadillac, and cleaned it on a weekly basis. Larry’s pride and joy were his children and grandchildren; he enjoyed driving his grandchildren around, playing dominos with his granddaughter, Wynter and taking care of most anything they asked of him.

Larry is survived by his spouse of 18 years, Ede Engebretson; daughters, Ashley (Cody Canon) Martin, Adrionna (Samuel) Laws all of Monroe, and Krisa (Nick) Hoffmann of Franksville, WI; grandchildren, Lilyonna and Wynter Laws, Trevor Martin, Julieanna Labrasca, and Ty and Taylor Hoffmann; siblings, DJ Buford, Mildred “Millie” Jones, Van Setterwhite, Cecil Corbin, Samuel Reynolds, Wanda “Vicki” Reynolds, and James Arthur Reynolds; he is further survived by several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Corbin, Sr.; mother, Fay Reynolds; step-mother, Viola Corbin; brother, Paul Corbin, Jr., and sister, Pamela Reynolds.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Pastor John Tabaka officiating. Larry’s service will also be available by live stream at this link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1212864

Visitation will take place on Sunday from 11:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

