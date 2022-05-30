LSU, other Louisiana schools will travel for NCAA baseball regionals

For the four Louisiana schools headed to the NCAA baseball tournament, the road to Omaha will start … well, on the road.

LSU, the best chance to claim one of the 16 regional host berths, was not awarded a host Sunday night as the NCAA baseball committee announced the regional sites.

The regional sites are as follows:

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (37-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-18) *through games of Saturday

Blacksburg, Virginia – Virginia Tech (41-12)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (38-19)

College Park, Maryland – Maryland (45-12)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (37-18)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (39-18)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (44-14) *through games of Saturday

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-22)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (42-18)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-16)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (53-7)

Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (38-18-1)

Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14) *through games of Saturday

Statesboro, Georgia – Georgia Southern (40-18)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (39-20)

Four SEC schools earned host spots – top-ranked and SEC champion Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida and Auburn.

The last three times LSU has traveled for a regional, it was sent to a Pac-12 school – UCLA in 2010, Oregon State in 2018 and Oregon last season. The last time LSU traveled to somewhere other than the west coast, it was 1989 to Texas A&M.

A year earlier, in 1988, is the last time Louisiana had at least four teams in the field and did not have a regional host.

Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana-Lafayette, Conference USA champion Louisiana Tech and Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana will, like LSU, learn their destinations at 11 a.m. Monday when the full bracket is announced on ESPN2.