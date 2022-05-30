Metaverser, a Virtual World, Integrates Binance Pay Into Their Metaverse

Metaverser, the virtual world that enables entertaining activities inside its metaverse to earn while playing, has integrated Binance Pay into its metaverse, making them the first metaverse to accept payments through Binance Pay.

Metaverser is the first multiplayer open-world blockchain game where users can play with a 3D avatar-based on their facial features.

Metaverser has integrated Binance Pay, a contactless, borderless, and secure crypto payment technology designed by Binance, to allow users to shop using cryptocurrencies in their metaverse.

Moreover, Metaverser is developed on Binance Smart Chain to maintain and manage game NFTs, as this integration will be seamless and open up doors to more possibilities for users.

Metaverser offers various play-to-earn models, and the games mix the world of finance and gaming to provide users with unique opportunities to generate income while playing. Moreover, as Metaverser combines real-world values with their digital metaverse, users can enjoy more fun and interactive experiences.

Users can also participate in different challenges to earn their native token $MTVT and NFTs to sell them on their marketplace and cryptocurrency exchanges.

There are several exciting features to be explored in the Metaverser, as gamers can travel in-game using ports, airports, and train stations and complete missions to earn money while satisfying their curiosity. It also combines VR technology with its metaverse to provide a fun and interactive environment.

With the integration of Binance Pay, the platform will enable seamless transactions for their digital assets with the ease of use, low-cost and fast transactions that Binance offers.

Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind the platform is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun.

