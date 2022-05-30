Miscarriage hell as couple ‘had to put baby’s remains in fridge’ after hospital rejection





Laura went into University Hospital Lewisham’s A&E department after suffering a late miscarriage at home. But she said there was nobody in the hospital willing to take the baby from them, leaving the couple forced to take the dead child home and store it in their fridge. Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust have launched an investigation into the incident.

Laura and her husband Lawrence first went into hospital after she began bleeding profusely four months into pregnancy. But they were advised that the baby still had a heartbeat and all was well. After another scan a few days later, doctors confirmed that their baby had died. They were sent home, being told to wait for a bed to become available so Laura could give birth to their dead child. Two days later, after waking up in severe pain, Laura gave birth in her bathroom.

She dialled 999, but was told it was not an emergency. The couple wrapped their tiny child’s body in a wet cloth, put him in a box and went to hospital. Speaking about their experience in the hospital, Laura said: “We were put in the general waiting room and told to sit at the back. “I was there holding my baby in a Tupperware box, crying, with 20 or 30 other people in that waiting room. “Nobody would even open the box and look at our baby.

“It was almost as though no one wanted to acknowledge it. “Because if they did, then they would have to deal with the problem.” Speaking to the BBC, Lawrence added: “There was no one at the hospital willing to take charge of our baby. “No one seemed to know what was going on. “Our baby had been in a hot room for nearly five hours now.

“So we decided together that I would take him home. “I took a Tupperware box containing my baby’s remains home from hospital in a taxi, cleared up some space in our fridge and put the box in there. “It was a lonely, surreal moment clearing space in my fridge.” In a statement, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust said: “We are deeply sorry and offer our sincerest condolences to Ms Brody and her partner for the tragic loss of their baby and these traumatic experiences. “A full investigation is underway to understand where failings in care may have occurred so that any necessary changes and improvements can be made.”