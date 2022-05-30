NCIS LA boss teases Linda Hunt’s return as Hetty Lange ‘Pull her out of the fire’

Gemmill continued: “So part of next season will be our guys finding out where she is, what happened, and probably having to go in and pull her out of the fire.”

It was revealed Hetty was on an extended mission in Syria and during ‘All the Little Things,’ Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) contacted Zasha (Oleysa Rulin) for information after a US drone strike in Syria.

Although he had no confirmation Hetty was there, he told Anna (Bar Paly) he had a “hunch.”

With the team unable to locate her, many fans have anticipated she could be dead, she could have escaped or was being held captive by the al-Qaeda leader al-Kalmira.

NCIS: Los Angeles is available on CBS. A UK release date is yet to be announced.