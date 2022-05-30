Netflix ‘Centauro’: 5 things to know about the Spanish crime-drama

With the best of brilliantly conceptualized content in several languages globally for subscribers, Netflix is all geared up to bring a riveting and adrenaline-filled Spanish action film, ‘Centauro’. From the teaser itself, it surely looks like an intriguing ride of emotions and action for the viewers.

If fans have enjoyed watching Spanish Netflix films and series like ‘Anonymously Yours’, ‘Murder by the Coast’ and ‘Sky Rojo’, then they are really going to love watching ‘Centauro’.

When is ‘Centauro’ releasing and where can you watch it?

The highly anticipated Spanish crime-drama film ‘Centauro’ is releasing globally by June 15, 2022, on Netflix at 3.01 am EST.

What is ‘Centauro’ all about?

The story of the film is about Rafa (Alex Monner) who is addicted to speed and strong emotions and has an aim of becoming a professional motorcyclist. One day he also discovers that his son’s mother is in a debt to a drug dealer. This changes his entire life as then Rafa firmly decides to keep his family safe. He uses his skills as a racer to do errands for the cartel bigwigs and puts himself in danger. A circuit rider in the day, Rafa is a reckless biker in the night. He’s also forced to make some tough decisions which can change his life forever.

The official synopsis reads, “To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life”.

Who stars in ‘Centauro’?

The following starcast has been confirmed for the film.

Alex Monner as Rafa

Spanish actor Alex Monner, 27, is best known for his performance in the Catalan television series, ‘Polseres vermelles’. He also acted in Spanish films like ‘Heroes’ and ‘REC 3: Genesis’ and shows like ‘Se quien eres’ and ‘Cites’. He will play the lead role of Rafa in the Spanish crime-drama film, ‘Centauro’.

The other actors in the cast of ‘Centauro’ include Begona Vargas, Carlos Bardem and several others.

Creators

The film is directed by Daniel Calparsoro and the script is written by Gael Nouaille in collaboration with Gemma Ventura. The movie is produced by Borsalino Productions and Fasten Films. Adria Mones is the executive producer.

Trailer

The trailer of the film has not been dropped yet but a teaser has been released globally. You can watch it below.